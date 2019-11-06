Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 1.8% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 103.8% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.22. 1,043,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,544. The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.46. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $139.64 and a 1 year high of $241.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.89.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total transaction of $4,951,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,753,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.75, for a total value of $1,610,161.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,763,763.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,103 shares of company stock valued at $32,708,847. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

