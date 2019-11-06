EchoLink (EKO) Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. EchoLink has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $59,710.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Huobi, HitBTC and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00042719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $582.98 or 0.06243778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002253 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014316 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00046977 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.