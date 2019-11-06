Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) vs. QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Head to Head Analysis

Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) and QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Eca Marcellus Trust I pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.0%. QEP Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. QEP Resources pays out -47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Eca Marcellus Trust I and QEP Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eca Marcellus Trust I $6.89 million 2.73 $5.75 million N/A N/A QEP Resources $1.93 billion 0.47 -$1.01 billion ($0.17) -22.29

Eca Marcellus Trust I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QEP Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Eca Marcellus Trust I and QEP Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eca Marcellus Trust I 81.85% 11.57% 11.26% QEP Resources -47.59% 0.30% 0.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Eca Marcellus Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of QEP Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of QEP Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Eca Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QEP Resources has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Eca Marcellus Trust I and QEP Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eca Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A QEP Resources 1 10 3 0 2.14

QEP Resources has a consensus price target of $7.81, indicating a potential upside of 105.95%. Given QEP Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QEP Resources is more favorable than Eca Marcellus Trust I.

Summary

QEP Resources beats Eca Marcellus Trust I on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eca Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells. ECA Marcellus Trust I was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe. The company sells its gas, oil, and natural gas liquids to various customers, including wholesale marketers, industrial users, local distribution companies, midstream service providers, and utility companies. QEP Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

