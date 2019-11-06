Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $89.99

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.99 and last traded at $89.78, with a volume of 118824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.61.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $87.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Eaton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $237,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $1,507,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,202,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,832,160. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

