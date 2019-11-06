Earthstone Energy (ESTE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) is scheduled to post its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Earthstone Energy to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.60 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, analysts expect Earthstone Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a market cap of $264.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.92. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Sunday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.41.

In related news, President Robert John Anderson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 305,700 shares in the company, valued at $978,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 63.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.