Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.30.

EXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $95.00 price target on Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 target price on Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.11. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.38 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.92%.

In related news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 3,771 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $358,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 3,836 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $352,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,517 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

