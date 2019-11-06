Eads & Heald Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 88,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 37,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 65,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 141,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $73.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.66 and its 200-day moving average is $73.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $83.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $294.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Independent Research set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

