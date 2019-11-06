E. W. Scripps (SSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) is scheduled to be announcing its Q3 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $337.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

E. W. Scripps stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12. E. W. Scripps has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $23.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised E. W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on E. W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other E. W. Scripps news, major shareholder Corina S. Granado purchased 38,117 shares of E. W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $453,973.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,342,456.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

