Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 9,029 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,029 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercury General by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Mercury General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury General by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Mercury General by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercury General by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.40.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.22). Mercury General had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $983.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Mercury General’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

