Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 138,768 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,854 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 138,768 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 107,931 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 16,354 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth $702,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,079,159 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $24,540,000 after purchasing an additional 240,240 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

In other news, Director William E. Albrecht acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $36.51.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.