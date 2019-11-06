Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $486,000 Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 46.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Humana by 354.5% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 287.1% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Humana by 1,110.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Humana from $266.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $316.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.30.

HUM stock opened at $294.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $225.65 and a 12 month high of $355.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

In other Humana news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total value of $2,097,138.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

