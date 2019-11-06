Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 81,732 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 28.4% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 28,384 shares during the period. Finally, FSI Group LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STL opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $22.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $259.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Maxim Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

