Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 59.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth $67,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth $90,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 77.5% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAD opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. Rite Aid Co. has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

RAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

