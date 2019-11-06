Dundas Partners LLP Purchases 6,203 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Dundas Partners LLP raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 3.4% of Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

NYSE MMC opened at $101.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.40. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.30 and a one year high of $104.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

