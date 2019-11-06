DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Announces Earnings Results

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%.

DSPG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. DSP Group has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DSP Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DSP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

