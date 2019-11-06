Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LPG has been the subject of several other reports. DNB Markets raised Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.30 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Dorian LPG from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Dorian LPG from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Shares of LPG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,052. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.65 million, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.19. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $91.63 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 10.16%.

In other Dorian LPG news, major shareholder Group Ltd Bw sold 300,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $3,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $48,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,202.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 789,075 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,487. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Dorian LPG by 100.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 6,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth $186,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

