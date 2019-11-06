Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

DFIN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock remained flat at $$9.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 338,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz purchased 107,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,216,974.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 530,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 42,017 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 412,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 24,523 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 410,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 24,325 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 292,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 24,020 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

