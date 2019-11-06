Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Holdings Raised by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Docusign in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 333.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 37,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $69.89.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $235.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.81 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Danske started coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Docusign and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $135,400.00. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $235,920.00. Insiders sold 66,698 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,109 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

