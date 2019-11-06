Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Down 5.1%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)’s stock price were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.55 and last traded at $27.10, approximately 1,974,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,344,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter worth about $159,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 82,065 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,646,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

