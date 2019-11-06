Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.55 and last traded at $45.22, 2,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 380,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.89.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $479,000.

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

