Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.99

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.99 and last traded at $84.98, with a volume of 5894 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.45.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.89 and its 200 day moving average is $74.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 36,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $765,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

