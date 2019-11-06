Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MUTE) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MUTE) dropped 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.29 and last traded at $14.29, approximately 162 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bear 3X Shares stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MUTE) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 8.18% of Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bear 3X Shares worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.