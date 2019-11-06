Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $323.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.90 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.94. Diodes has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $49.36.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. ValuEngine lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Diodes from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In related news, VP Emily Yang sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $70,469.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,782.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $79,534.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,652 shares of company stock worth $611,307 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

