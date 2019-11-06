Dimecoin (DIME) Market Cap Achieves $944,311.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $944,311.00 and approximately $52.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009278 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002590 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005152 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, YoBit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.