Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

APPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on Digital Turbine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.73.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of APPS stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $584.38 million, a PE ratio of 136.60 and a beta of 1.45. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $7.84.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.39 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4,121.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth $67,000. 37.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.