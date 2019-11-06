Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Digital Turbine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,885. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.39 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 4,121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 37.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

