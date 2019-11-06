Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:DEACU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on November 6th

Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:DEACU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, November 6th. Diamond Eagle Acquisition had issued 35,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 10th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,674,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,030,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,060,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,497,000.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

