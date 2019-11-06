Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Dialog Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

DLGNF stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.23. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.99. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

