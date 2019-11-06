Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Devon Energy had a net margin of 39.80% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

NYSE DVN traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.08. 10,293,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,167,135. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $35.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. MKM Partners set a $32.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim set a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.19.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at $920,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

