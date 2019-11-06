Devery Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. During the last week, Devery has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One Devery token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX. Devery has a market cap of $67,228.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00222450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.60 or 0.01475947 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028744 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00118108 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,902 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,312 tokens. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Devery is devery.io

