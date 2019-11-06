Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Iamgold (NYSE:IAG)

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IAG. CIBC reissued an average rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. GMP Securities downgraded Iamgold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CSFB downgraded Iamgold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.75 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Iamgold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.12.

NYSE IAG opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30. Iamgold has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00, a PEG ratio of 50.93 and a beta of -0.02.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $246.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Iamgold’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Iamgold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Harmer Peter purchased 180,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $1,435,335.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Iamgold by 833.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 42,485 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Iamgold by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 48,522,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020,206 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Iamgold by 1,484.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 495,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 463,934 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

