Desjardins Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED)

Desjardins reissued their hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a C$46.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WEED. Bank of America cut shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cormark cut shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$100.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$77.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$55.90.

WEED stock traded down C$0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$25.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,530. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.91. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.27, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a current ratio of 10.37. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of C$25.19 and a twelve month high of C$70.98.

In other Canopy Growth news, Senior Officer Ru Wadasinghe sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.28, for a total transaction of C$1,176,023.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,176,023.52.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

