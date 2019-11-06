Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. Dermira had a negative net margin of 306.91% and a negative return on equity of 478.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million.

DERM traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,165. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64. The company has a market cap of $380.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.33. Dermira has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.42.

Get Dermira alerts:

DERM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Dermira in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Leerink Swann dropped their price target on shares of Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dermira from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.12.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,000 shares of Dermira stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $52,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,917.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas G. Wiggans purchased 23,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $199,998.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,747.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Dermira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.