Derby & Company Inc. Increases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Derby & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 23.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $106.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.82.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

