Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) Trading Down 12%

Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT)’s stock price dropped 12% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73, approximately 2,637,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 1,126,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Depomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.49 million.

In other Depomed news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $40,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 112,000 shares of company stock valued at $174,320.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Depomed stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.20% of Depomed worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

