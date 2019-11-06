Denison Mines (DNN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million.

Shares of DNN opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $0.68.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Denison Mines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

