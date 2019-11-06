Defenx (LON:DFX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.31

Defenx PLC (LON:DFX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), with a volume of 1908432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.04).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $217,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.53, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

About Defenx (LON:DFX)

Defenx Plc, a cyber security company, provides a range of products for the mobile, PC, and network security markets primarily in Europe. The company operates in three segments: Security, Backup, and Protection. The Security segment offers Security Suite, which includes antivirus, antispyware, firewall, antispam, and Web protection, as wells as privacy service for the protection of personal details; Defenx Antivirus to protect from threats and antivirus; Mobile Security Suite, which includes anti-phishing, anti-theft, webcam protection, mic capture, and antivirus features, as well as SIM protection and safe browsing; and Defenx security that offers a single control center to protect network.

