Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Hits New 12-Month High at $179.16

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $179.16 and last traded at $178.41, with a volume of 103004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.11.

A number of analysts have commented on DE shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $197.00 target price (up from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Deere & Company from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

In related news, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total value of $20,371,309.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 423,497 shares in the company, valued at $75,509,515.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,925,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,510,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 20,513.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,147,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,451 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,781,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,873,000 after acquiring an additional 31,940 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $392,652,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,923,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,773,000 after acquiring an additional 207,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

