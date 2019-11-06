Davita (NYSE:DVA) Stock Price Up 12.9% Following Earnings Beat

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)’s stock price rose 12.9% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $70.51 and last traded at $70.51, approximately 6,007,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 2,123,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.44.

The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. Davita had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Davita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair cut Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Davita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Davita in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Davita by 51.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Davita in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Davita by 1,166.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Davita in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Davita Company Profile (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

