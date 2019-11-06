Dart Group (LON:DTG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,301.00

Dart Group PLC (LON:DTG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,301 ($17.00) and last traded at GBX 1,299 ($16.97), with a volume of 62863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,282 ($16.75).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on shares of Dart Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,061.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 893.23.

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

