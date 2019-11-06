Danone (EPA:BN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Danone SA (EPA:BN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $74.58. Danone shares last traded at $74.58, with a volume of 1,396,217 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BN shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €78.75 ($91.57).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

