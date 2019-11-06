Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $111.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.82 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 2.14%.

NYSE:DAC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,593. Danaos has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $188.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAC shares. ValuEngine cut Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

