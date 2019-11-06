Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €62.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €62.00 ($72.09) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DAI. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €53.00 ($61.63).

Daimler stock opened at €53.32 ($62.00) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €48.13 and a 200 day moving average of €48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10. Daimler has a 12-month low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 12-month high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

