Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €45.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.33) price target by research analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DAI. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €53.00 ($61.63).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €52.51 ($61.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €48.13 and its 200-day moving average price is €48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion and a PE ratio of 13.88. Daimler has a 1 year low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 1 year high of €60.00 ($69.77).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

