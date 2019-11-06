DA Davidson Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ FY2020 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

OXM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on Oxford Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.43.

NYSE OXM traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.60. The stock had a trading volume of 107,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,373. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.36. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $92.48.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.98 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,838 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $207,372.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,434,034.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,926,000 after purchasing an additional 339,482 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,719,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 38.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,073,000 after purchasing an additional 189,885 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 14.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 361,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,899,000 after purchasing an additional 44,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

