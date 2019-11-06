DA Davidson Reiterates Buy Rating for XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for XCel Brands’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

XELB has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XCel Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.78. 148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,592. XCel Brands has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. XCel Brands had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 7.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XELB. Weber Alan W boosted its stake in shares of XCel Brands by 125.0% in the second quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 90,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XCel Brands by 50.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 25,498 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of XCel Brands by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 565,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

