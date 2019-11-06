D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 5,372 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,465 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.6% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.45.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,562,604.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 99,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $13,697,636.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,259,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,804 shares of company stock valued at $46,913,594. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $144.46 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $145.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1,096.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.72.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

