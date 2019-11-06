Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 72.43% and a negative return on equity of 105.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 million.

Shares of Cytosorbents stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 249,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,975. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $159.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.68.

CTSO has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on Cytosorbents and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group set a $14.00 target price on Cytosorbents and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cytosorbents presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other news, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $31,395.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

