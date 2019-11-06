Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM) Director Martin Joseph Mazza Buys 40,357 Shares

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM) Director Martin Joseph Mazza purchased 40,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$12,308.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,308.89.

Martin Joseph Mazza also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cymat Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, October 3rd, Martin Joseph Mazza sold 12,000 shares of Cymat Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total value of C$3,720.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Martin Joseph Mazza sold 4,000 shares of Cymat Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$1,200.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Martin Joseph Mazza sold 4,500 shares of Cymat Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$1,305.00.

Shares of CYM opened at C$0.30 on Wednesday. Cymat Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31.

Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.65 million during the quarter.

Cymat Technologies Company Profile

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam products worldwide. The company offers 3-D and low pressure casting products for use in defense and military, automotive, and other applications. It also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and automotive and blast mitigation products under the SmartMetal brand name.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cymat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cymat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.