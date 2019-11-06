Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $125-127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.69 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYBR. Dougherty & Co raised their price target on Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cyberark Software from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Cyberark Software from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on Cyberark Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $106.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.61. Cyberark Software has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.13.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $100.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.35 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 15.23%. Cyberark Software’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cyberark Software will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

